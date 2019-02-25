© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

A Progress Report from The Future School

KUAF | By Pete Hartman,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 25, 2019 at 1:45 PM CST

The Future School of Fort Smith is a tuition-free, public charter high school that was founded in 2016. We hear from the school's superintendent, Boyd Logan, about how the school has developed in its first few semesters.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories EducationCharter schoolsThe Future School of Fort Smith
