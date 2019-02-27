Funk, Folk and Blues
The first weekend of the new month features plenty of variety for live music in the region.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Bonnie Montgomery, Cameron Johnson, Matt Ward at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 28
G. Jones at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25, 8 p.m.
Sara Loethen at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Justin Kaleb Driggers at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Willi Carlisle at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
Dana Louise, Noah Richmond's Little Monster at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 1
Spafford at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 9 p.m.
Taylor Scott Band at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
Shook Yang, Musclegoose, TV Preacher at Backspace (Fayetteville) - donations at the door, 9 p.m.
Gin Mill Drive at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
Tyler Jordan and the Negative Space, Dana Louise at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
The Reeves Brothers at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Crescent City Combo at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Whispering Willows at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Chucky Waggs at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 2
Route 358 at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Bill Dollar and Loose Change at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Colin Gillmore, Christy Hays, Jamie Lou Connolly and Candy Lee at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
Taylor Scott Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Skinny Gypsies at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
Mountain Sprout at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Vanimal Kingdom at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 3
Dana Louise, Tyler Jordan and the Negative Space at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Willi Carlisle at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - $15 donation at the door, 6 p.m.