© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: W.E.B. Du Bois

KUAF | By Raven Cook
Published February 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST
330px-WEB_DuBois_1918.jpg

On today’s Reflections in Black, Raven profiles William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, an American sociologist, historian, civil rights activist, Pan-Africanist, author, writer, and editor. A prominent figure from the end of the 19th century through the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s,  Du Bois’s work continues to be influential in American sociology and American history.

 
 
 

 

 

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in BlackW.E.B. Dubois
Leigh Wood
With 12 years of experience, Leigh has founded, organized and raised money for non-proifts ranging from small artists' collectives like Art Amiss to the international hunger relief group Heifer International. She worked as KUAF's Membership Director from 2006 to 2008, then moved to Austin, Texas, where she worked for KUT 90.5, Austin's public radio station, working in the Membership Department and coordinating the station's special events. From there, she moved to Little Rock, where she ran an artists' collective and eventually ended up at Heifer International, overseeing the organization's monthly giving program of more than 16,000 members, raising $2.5 million annually. She was thrilled, however, to return to Fayetteville in 2013 and to her position at KUAF. With the retirement of longtime manager Rick Stockdell, Leigh was promoted to the position of KUAF General Manager in 2019.
See stories by Leigh Wood
Related Content