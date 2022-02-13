Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Reflections in Black
Diahann Carroll was born Carol Diann Johnson in the Bronx in 1935. At a young age, she won a music scholarship and began modeling as a teen. While…
Born in 1898, Septima P. Clark was a civil rights activist and educator. She worked with the NAACP and other civil rights organizations, and she was a…
James Hal Cone, born in Fordyce, Ark. in 1938, grew up in Bearden and earned a Master's of Divinity from Garrett Theological Seminary as well as a…
Born in 1851, Ella Sheppard was enslaved on the Hermitage Plantation in Hermitage, Tenn. After learning that her daughter was being trained to spy on her,…
Sonia Sanchez was born in Birmingham, Ala. in 1934. She got her bachelor's degree from Hunter College in 1955 and pursued a graduate degree under the…
Stacey Abrams was born in Madison, Wis. in 1973, but her family eventually settled in Atlanta, Ga. While she was in high school, Abrams was hired as a…
Lloyd Lionel Gaines was born in Mississippi in 1911, but his family later moved to St. Louis, Mo.. He graduated with a degree in history from Lincoln…
We continue our suggested reading series on "Reflections in Black" with selections from Toni Morrison's The Origin of Others. This segment originally…
Richard Wright was born in 1908 in Roxie, Miss., and would go on to become one of the most important literary voices in the 20th century. He began writing…
Born in Ohio in 1833, Joseph Carter Corbin was one of 11 children born to freed slaves William and Susan Corbin. His early education mainly took place…