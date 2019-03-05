Arkansans Like Ballot Measures, But Don't Know Much About Them
New research published in the journal Political Behavior finds few people have general knowledge of ballot measures as they go vote. The researchers used data collected in 2014 and 2016 during the annual Arkansas Poll conducted by the University of Arkansas. We speak with political science professor Janine Parry, who is also the director of the Arkansas Poll and one of the authors of the study, to learn more about the research.
Web extra from the interview:
web_extra_mixdown.mp3