© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansans Like Ballot Measures, But Don't Know Much About Them

KUAF
Published March 5, 2019 at 12:39 PM CST
janine_parry.jpg
COURTESY
/
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS
Janine Parry is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas and one of the authors of the study.

New research published in the journal Political Behavior finds few people have general knowledge of ballot measures as they go vote. The researchers used data collected in 2014 and 2016 during the annual Arkansas Poll conducted by the University of Arkansas. We speak with political science professor Janine Parry, who is also the director of the Arkansas Poll and one of the authors of the study, to learn more about the research.

Web extra from the interview:

web_extra_mixdown.mp3

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas PollPoliticsPolitical Behavior
Related Content