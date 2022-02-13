Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Poll
The University of Arkansas' annual survey of 800 randomly selected residents was released last week, and shows the economy remains at the top of Arkansans…
The 22nd annual Arkansas Poll reports voters are most concerned about healthcare and the economy amid the pandemic. Politics was a top issue for more than…
The 2019 Arkansas Poll, the 21st edition, asked Arkansans about guns, immigration and more. The results also offer a chance to see if Arkansans think like…
New research published in the journal Political Behavior finds few people have general knowledge of ballot measures as they go vote. The researchers used…
The 20th annual Arkansas Poll is being released today. Designed and analyzed by Janine Parry, professor of political science at the University of…
The latest edition of the Arkansas Poll, the 19th, asks familiar questions of Arkansans and adds a few new queries this year as well. We talk to three…
Pollsters have always had to contend with the answers we give them and the answers we really mean, which are not always the same thing. A "list…
This morning, the results of the 2016 Arkansas Poll were released, and we talked with Dr. Janine Parry, the director of the poll, about some of the…
The 2014 edition of the Arkansas Poll was released this week.MUSIC: "La valsed'Amelie" YannTiersen