Habitat for Humanity Benton County Launches "Women Build" Program

Women and girls, ages 16 and older, are invited to attend an orientation Apr. 22 at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers on the fundamentals of building homes for Habitat for Humanity low-income families. No experience is required, and registration is requested.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.