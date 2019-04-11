© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Habitat for Humanity Benton County Launches "Women Build" Program

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 11, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT
habitat_women_build.jpg
Habitat for Humanity Benton County staff, Lizz Dempsey, Hew Thomas and Megan Tucker strike a pose inside their ReStore loading dock.

Women and girls, ages 16 and older, are invited to attend an orientation Apr. 22 at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers on the fundamentals of building homes for Habitat for Humanity low-income families. No experience is required, and registration is requested.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Habitat for HumanityCenter for Nonprofits
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich