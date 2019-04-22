Ozarks at Large Stories Spiro Mounds in Virtual Reality KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published April 22, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 18:17 U of A's Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design / The University of Arkansas’ Arkansas Stories series continues this weekend with a virtual visit to the Spiro Mounds."; A new virtual reality program, created at the University of Arkansas, will let people experience the Spiro Mounds in eastern Oklahoma as they might have been centuries ago. The program will makes its debut at events April 26-27.