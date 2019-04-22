© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Spiro Mounds in Virtual Reality

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 22, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT
spiro_mounds.jpg
U of A's Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design
/
The University of Arkansas’ Arkansas Stories series continues this weekend with a virtual visit to the Spiro Mounds.";

A new virtual reality program, created at the University of Arkansas, will let people experience the Spiro Mounds in eastern Oklahoma as they might have been centuries ago. The program will makes its debut at events April 26-27.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
