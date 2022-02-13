Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
archeology
-
A new virtual reality program, created at the University of Arkansas, will let people experience the Spiro Mounds in eastern Oklahoma as they might have…
-
Conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Libya have left thousands dead and thousands more injured, and wars have left basic infrastructure in ruin. Susan Penacho,…
-
Mel Zabecki of the Arkansas Archeological Survey and Marilyn Knapp of the Arkansas Archeological Society drop by once again to let us know of all the…
-
Leland Bement has studied ancient bison and bison hunting for nearly four decades. He is with the Oklahoma Archeological Survey, and he recently delivered…
-
This summer, the 2018 Arkansas Archeological Society and Arkansas Archeological Survey Summer Training Program is taking place at Pea Ridge National…
-
From October to March, Flat Earth Archeology from Cabot excavated a site near Rupple Road in western Fayetteville. The project was prompted by the city’s…
-
Ahead of the University of Arkansas Department of Anthropology open house this Thursday, professors Kathy Koziol and Jamie Brandon each joined Pete…
-
Tonight Fokke Gerritsen, Director, Netherlands Institute, Turkey, delivers the latest Stigler Lecture in Archeology and Anthropology in Gearhart Hall on…
-
March is Archeology Month in Arkansas. Throughout the month, archeologists across the state are presenting opportunities to learn more about the work…
-
March is Arkansas Archeology Month. Throughout the month, a variety of activities including tours, open houses, talks, and workshops will be held across…