'True Detective' Set Pieces & Props Go Full Circle
The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fayetteville will be selling "True Detective" set pieces and props on May 11th and 18th.
Courtesy
A framed poster of the fictional company, Hoyt Foods, used in the series.
Z. Sitek
A photo with a set label.
Z. Sitek
A desk chair with a set label.
Z. Sitek
Many of the clothes, furniture and household goods used in HBO's True Detective were acquired at area thrift stores. Now, many of those items have been donated back. We visit the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fayetteville to learn more about the props that are now for sale.