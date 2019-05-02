© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

'True Detective' Set Pieces & Props Go Full Circle

KUAF
Published May 2, 2019 at 2:04 PM CDT
1 of 4
The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fayetteville will be selling "True Detective" set pieces and props on May 11th and 18th.
Courtesy
2 of 4
A framed poster of the fictional company, Hoyt Foods, used in the series.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
A photo with a set label.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
A desk chair with a set label.
Z. Sitek

Many of the clothes, furniture and household goods used in HBO's True Detective were acquired at area thrift stores. Now, many of those items have been donated back. We visit the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fayetteville to learn more about the props that are now for sale.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Salvation ArmyHBO