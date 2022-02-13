-
Many of the clothes, furniture and household goods used in HBO's True Detective were acquired at area thrift stores. Now, many of those items have been…
-
The Salvation Army of NWA is partnering with Fayetteville Public Schools to help feed hungry students this summer. Officials hosted a ribbon cutting…
-
During its annual Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army of NWA set a goal to raise $420,000. The nonprofit organization fell about $59,000 short of that…
-
In an effort to better inform the public about all of the services it provides, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a series of tours at…
-
The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas provides shelter and substance abuse programs for hundreds of individuals in the community each year. We learn…
-
The deadline to return toys for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is Wednesday.