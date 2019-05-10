Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
An Unofficial Workforce Week in the River Valley
Published May 10, 2019 at 2:11 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
Talk Business and Politics, discusses several recent developments designed to strengthen the Arkansas River Valley workforce. He also examines an arts partnership that stretches across the region.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
This content has been contributed by the staff of Talk Business & Politics.
