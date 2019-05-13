Two Quarter Horses Join Buffalo National River Park Service

The National Park Service has purchased a pair of quarter horses to revitalize the Buffalo National River's historic mounted patrol program. Horses are used to keep order in the park as well as on search and rescue missions in wilderness areas.
