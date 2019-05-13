© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Two Quarter Horses Join Buffalo National River Park Service

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published May 13, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT
bnr_horses_0.jpeg
Courtesy
/
M. West/NPS
Ranger D. Romes works with Cinco, one of two new horses on the park, during a horsemanship training at Steel Creek.

The National Park Service has purchased a pair of quarter horses to revitalize the Buffalo National River's historic mounted patrol program. Horses are used to keep order in the park as well as on search and rescue missions in wilderness areas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo National River
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content