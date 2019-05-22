Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Artist Creates Graphic Designs Inspired by Music
Published May 22, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT
Macy Burr's combined loves of music and design are represented in Soundscape Studio. She produces works of art that use the keys and lengths of musical notes to create visual representations of songs.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Men of Steel, Women of Wonder is the first major exhibition to analyze art-world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman. The show, which is on view at…
-
To assess the region's art and culture ecosystem, the Walton Family Foundation commissioned a study from SMU DataArts. According to the report, Northwest…
-
Artists in the six-state region engaged in social and civic change are invited to apply for $20,000 project grants under a Mid-America Arts Alliance pilot…
-
Katie Piatt is a queer, non-binary artist who grew up near Springfield, Missouri and now lives in Portland, Oregon. Friday night Katie will present their…