-
Members of Fayetteville's City Council have proposed an ordinance change that would impact the width of driveways in certain parts of the city. The goal…
-
Rebecca Black of AIGA of Northwest Arkansas talks about next week's visit and talk by former White House Creative Direcotr Asheligh Axios.
-
Macy Burr's combined loves of music and design are represented in Soundscape Studio. She produces works of art that use the keys and lengths of musical…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program connects projects in Benton and Washington counties with architects.MUSIC: "Meow" Motohiro Nakeshima
-
In its ten years, the New Design School has adapted its teachings in an ever-changing design and technical community. What hasn't changed is how it…