Buffalo National River Partners Presents Talk by Aquatic Ecologist

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 23, 2019 at 12:02 PM CDT
The Yoke Darter (Etheostoma juliae) is a beautiful benthic fish species endemic to the White River basin, including the Buffalo River.

Dr. Dustin Lynch will present a program on Ozark Highland aquatic environments, including the Buffalo River watershed, May 28th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Boone County Public Library, sponsored by Buffalo National River Partners.

