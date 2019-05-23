Buffalo National River Partners Presents Talk by Aquatic Ecologist

Dr. Dustin Lynch will present a program on Ozark Highland aquatic environments, including the Buffalo River watershed, May 28th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Boone County Public Library, sponsored by Buffalo National River Partners.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.