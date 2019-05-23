Flooding Follows Tornado Outbreak in River Valley
1 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
2 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
3 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
4 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
5 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
6 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
Five EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the River Valley this weekend, including one twister that cut a path down the middle of Fort Smith. The storms damaged dozens of homes, knocked down trees and snapped powerlines. Now, the River Valley is also preparing for flooding along the Arkansas River as water drains from northeast Oklahoma and Tulsa.