Flooding Follows Tornado Outbreak in River Valley

KUAF
Published May 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT
1 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
2 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
3 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
4 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
5 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy
6 of 6
Damage in a neighborhood around South 17th Street in Fort Smith following Saturday's tornado.
Courtesy

Five EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the River Valley this weekend, including one twister that cut a path down the middle of Fort Smith. The storms damaged dozens of homes, knocked down trees and snapped powerlines. Now, the River Valley is also preparing for flooding along the Arkansas River as water drains from northeast Oklahoma and Tulsa. 

