The U.S. economy lost $915 million following the historic flooding along the Arkansas River this year. That's according to Bryan Day, the director of the…
Many Benton County residents spent their week cleaning up damage from Monday's tornado. At 1.5 miles in width, the EF2 twister set a new record. 5NEWS…
The Arkansas Levee Task Force held its first meeting this month after Governor Asa Hutchinson created the group via executive order following historic…
Five EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the River Valley this weekend, including one twister that cut a path down the middle of Fort Smith. The storms damaged…
The spring floods are being addressed in various ways as FEMA continues to establish a presence in the state.
After heavy rains created floods in northwest Arkansas, city officials are examining roads and bridges. In northeastern Arkansas, flooding continues to be…
Drastic flooding took lives and created long-term damage in Arkansas this weekend.MUSIC: "Oracion" Virginia Luque
This week's thunderstorm delivered massive rain to parts of the state.