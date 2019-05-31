© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Historic Flooding Drowns Farmland

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 31, 2019 at 1:31 PM CDT
Farmer Robert Stobaugh, who farms between Morrilton and Atkins, stands next to flooded row-crops.

Nathan Rott, a national correspondent for NPR, is in Arkansas this week covering the historic flooding in the region. He talked to us yesterday about his work examining the effects the disaster is having on agriculture.

