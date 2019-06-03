© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

World-Renowned Autoharp Player Performs in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Mike Shirkey
Published June 3, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT
Bryan Bowers and the autoharp.

Bryan Bowers, one of the best-known autoharp players in the world, will perform Tuesday night at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Fayetteville beginning at 7 p.m. He talked with Mike Shirkey, host of KUAF's The Pickin’ Post, about his instrument of choice.

Mike Shirkey
Mike Shirkey has been host and producer of "The Pickin' Post" since 1980. He's had many musical influences from his childhood in the Arkansas delta to his one year tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army.
