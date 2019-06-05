Another Music-Filled Weekend Ahead
Though there are no festivals on this weekend's musical planner, there is still a full slate of live music happenings throughout the area.
Thursday, June 6
- Witchsister, Groaners, Moonsong at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Fett's Folly at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Big City Moses at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Ahna Jennings at Core Pub (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Friday, June 7
- deFrance, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Dazz and Brie, Atlantis Aquarius, Foggy Bobcat at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks, Elephantom, Warm Trickle at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Adam Faucett, The Inner Party at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jake Hertzog Trio at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Achi at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chris Harp at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
- Paper Anthem, Ashtyn Barbaree, Makin' Loaf at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Jack Williams at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Stratosphere Brothers at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 12 p.m.
- Jukebox Confession at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The 1-oz Jig at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50, goes up to $15 day of, 7 p.m.
- Dawson Hollow at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, youth get in free, 7 p.m.
- John Spurling Project at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Eureka Music Revival at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 1 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Adam Stephen Johnston at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Deep Sequence, Traveling Squirrels, Factory at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7.00, 9 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Janssen Park (Mena) - 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
- National Park Radio at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Songwriters for Smilin' Bob at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jamey Johnson at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $40 to $49, increase $5 day of, 8 p.m.