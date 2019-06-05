© 2022 KUAF
Health Department Urges Safety During Flood Cleanup

Published June 5, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT
The swollen Arkansas River in Fort Smith following days of flooding.

The Arkansas Department of Health is reminding people to be mindful of the health risks associated with flood water and sewer overflows, which can contain bacteria and viruses. Officials have a list of basic precautions and cleaning tips for your home listed here.

