Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Health Department Urges Safety During Flood Cleanup
Published June 5, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT
The swollen Arkansas River in Fort Smith following days of flooding.
The Arkansas Department of Health is reminding people to be mindful of the health risks associated with flood water and sewer overflows, which can contain bacteria and viruses. Officials have a list of basic precautions and cleaning tips for your home listed
here.
The Arkansas River in the River Valley crested at just below 41 feet Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The water rose less than…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, says the flooding in the Arkansas River Valley will have long-range effects for the region…
Nathan Rott, a national correspondent for NPR, is in Arkansas this week covering the historic flooding in the region. He talked to us yesterday about his…
The Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs, Rogers and Greater Bentonville Area Chambers of Commerce are donating $5,000 to United Way in support of…
While diverse wildlife which inhabit the Arkansas River Basin are adapted to flood events, experts say certain vulnerable species are being displaced and…