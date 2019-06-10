© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Dental Sedation Can Help Patients with Dental Phobias and Special Needs

KUAF | By Ann Kenda
Published June 10, 2019 at 12:43 PM CDT
Dr. Todd Higginbotham with Higginbotham Family Dental says sedation is an option for patients with dental phobia or special needs.

More dentists are reaching out to patients with fear or extreme sensitivity to oral pain to let them know sedation can be an option to help them maintain dental hygiene and care. This report is part of a year-long state-wide series on oral health produced by Arkansas Public Media and supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.

Ann Kenda
Ann Kenda joined Arkansas Public Media in January 2017 from Sudbury, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and previously worked in public radio, commercial radio and newspaper in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She focuses on health, justice, education and energy as part of the Arkansas Public Media team. Her stories can be found on the airwaves, ArkansasPublicMedia.org and social media.
