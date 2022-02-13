Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Public Media
-
Experts say dental hygienists are starting to fill a critical gap in oral health care in Arkansas, given the state has a shortage of dentists, especially…
-
More dentists are reaching out to patients with fear or extreme sensitivity to oral pain to let them know sedation can be an option to help them maintain…
-
Heart health may start with a healthy mouth. New research indicates that oral health and heart health may be connected, so protecting your teeth and gums…
-
This week lawmakers came to the capitol for a special session to discuss the budget. To vote on anything outside of the budget during a fiscal session,...
-
Arkansas's Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson will likely see most of his approximately $5.6 billion proposed budget for fiscal 2018-19 adopted without...
-
The State Medical Board wants to tighten restrictions on doctors’ abilities to prescribe opioids in some instances, and one of the changes is that...
-
Lawmakers are expected to begin work next month on the sweeping legislation known as the Farm Bill. The bill covers dozens of nutrition, agricultural...
-
In December, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a memorandum to Col. Bill Bryant, director of Arkansas State Police as well as to state prosecutors...
-
On the steps of the Arkansas state Capitol today supporters of ending legal abortion gathered for a rally. Yesterday, another march with very different...
-
The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission’s unanimous vote today not to enforce any immediate action following a decision earlier this month...