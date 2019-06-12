A Weekend of Musical Variety
The coming weekend offers live jazz, folk, hip-hop, pop-country, blues rock and much more that can be seen and heard throughout the listening area.
Thursday, June 13
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- John Moreland at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 today, $20 tomorrow, 8 p.m.
- Allison Grace Duo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, June 14
- SeanFresh at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- M.T. Howard at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Candid at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Davy Knowles at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA tix $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Smoky Folk at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Dan Martin at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- White Mansion, Barbarians of Tomorrow at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Eric Matthews Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Wilkinson's Quartet at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
- Mudhawk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Medicine Man, William Pierce, Monk is King at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Songwriter Showcase at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Greenland Station Bluegrass Band at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Quintopus at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Mountain Sprout at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Shannon Rae and 100 Proof at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA Tix $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- The Werks at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, under 18 free, 7 p.m.
- Stratosphere Brothers at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- National Park Radio at Steel Creek (Buffalo National River) - 6 p.m.
- Opal Agafia at Basin Spring Park (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Aaron Kamm and the One-Drops at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Historic Cane Hill (Cane Hill) - 7:15 p.m.
- Achi at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Holy Smokes, The Classless, Terminus at Old Town Grain and Feed (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - lawn seats $35, 7 p.m.