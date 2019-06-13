Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Documentary Examines Impact of Lesbian Literature
Published June 13, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT
The documentary In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction explores how key authors and their works impacted the genre and society. A screening of the work-in-progress will be held June 14 at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville.
