LGBTQ
St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville is hosting part of the World AIDS Quilt this week. There will be a service as part of World AIDS Day tomorrow…
Transgender, nonbinary, lesbian and gay youth in Arkansas, and across the county, lacking access to proper gender-confirming apparel and undergarments,…
This Thanksgiving a new nonprofit, Cocoon Collective NWA, is teaming up with the Museum of Native American History for a Queer Friendsgiving event.
The podcast Manic Episodes, hosted by Dr. Wyatt Paige Hermansen (UA alum) and Mary Lambert (two-time Grammy nominee) covers a wide range of topics in a…
Southern feminist, queer, and anti-racist organizer and writer, Suzanne Pharr has chronicled her life’s work in a new book, titled Transformation: Towards…
Sweet House, new community center is opening next month in Fort Smith to serve LGBTQ+ youth. The house, a former Central Presbyterian Church day care…
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church pastor Clint Schnekloth, and Lisa Stuart, a trans activist with NWA Equality in Fayetteville will appear on a national panel…
Nearly a hundred LGBTQ+ youth are enjoying activities and comraderie at "Queer Camp" hosted by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayettevile engaging in…
A study from the American Heart Association shows health disparities for transgender and gender diverse adults. Discrimination and stress are connected to…
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra will host transgender pianist Sara Davis Buechner during a week-long residency that begins July 16. Buechner will…