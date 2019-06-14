Volunteers Play Crucial Role in Flood Recovery Efforts
Volunteers with Grand Avenue Baptist Church empty a home on 52nd Street in Fort Smith.
A volunteer uses heavy machinery to push the pile of debris closer to the road.
Volunteers strip all the sheetrock from the walls inside the house.
The house was inundated with two feet of water for several days, which caused mold to grow up the walls.
The piles of debris outside homes are being picked up by Fort Smith's sanitation department.
Volunteers also helped clear the house across the street.
As soon as the flood waters in the River Valley receded, volunteers started getting busy helping their neighbors take the first step toward recovery. Volunteers with Grand Avenue Baptist Church will spend the coming weeks emptying damaged homes. In some cases, the houses will be stripped down to the studs. Meanwhile, at the Volunteer Intake Center at Eastside Baptist Church, the United Way of Fort Smith Area will be connecting volunteers to projects across the city.