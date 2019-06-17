Murky Flood Insurance Policies Put Property Owners at Risk

Major flooding along the Arkansas River and flash flooding on the Ozark Highlands is easing. As flood waters recede and damage is assessed, the Arkansas Insurance Department, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management have issued a warning as well as advice to residents about flood insurance coverage.
