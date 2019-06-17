© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Murky Flood Insurance Policies Put Property Owners at Risk

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 17, 2019 at 12:05 PM CDT
flood_insurance_usace_petit_jean.jpg
Courtesy
/
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The flooded Arkansas River near Conway in May 2019.

Major flooding along the Arkansas River and flash flooding on the Ozark Highlands is easing. As flood waters recede and damage is assessed, the Arkansas Insurance Department, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management have issued a warning as well as advice to residents about flood insurance coverage.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content