Buffalo River National Park Receives Exceptional Dark Sky Recognition

The International Dark-Sky Association has designated the Buffalo National River Park an International Dark Sky Park for strategically working to protect the natural nighttime environment. A Star Party will be held June 29 at Tyler Bend Pavilion from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. featuring an educational astronomy program and night sky viewing. Binoculars and telescopes will be provided. Park staff are also hosting weekly night sky programs this summer at Buffalo Point. For details contact the Buffalo Point Ranger Station at 870-449-4311.