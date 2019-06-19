© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Buffalo River National Park Receives Exceptional Dark Sky Recognition

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 19, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT
buffalo_dark_sky.jpeg
C. Littlejohn, National Park Service
The Milky Way over Tyler Bend.

The International Dark-Sky Association has designated the Buffalo National River Park an International Dark Sky Park for strategically working to protect the natural nighttime environment. A Star Party will be held June 29 at Tyler Bend Pavilion from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. featuring an educational astronomy program and night sky viewing. Binoculars and telescopes will be provided. Park staff are also hosting weekly night sky programs this summer at Buffalo Point. For details contact the Buffalo Point Ranger Station at 870-449-4311. 

