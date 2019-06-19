Busy Musical Weekend Makes for Tough Choices
This weekend offers plenty of opportunities to see live jazz, electronic, folk, country, rock and more throughout the region.
Wednesday, June 19
- Jazz Night at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
- White Mansion, The Secret Post, Kudzu at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad, Willi Carlisle at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Nikki Hill at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Typsy Gypsy Duo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 21
- The 1-Oz Jig, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Polyester Robot at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Totojojo at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Merlon Devine at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - GA $25, 7:30 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric, Willi Carlisle at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at Mothership (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- The Garcia Project at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jurnie Jonae at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Snaps for Sinners at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Freeverse at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Big Still River at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Drugs n Attics, John Charles, Bambis at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Miss Misery, Finding September, Taken by Tides at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Jonathan Kreisberg Trio at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $30 ($25 for NAJS members) - 7:30 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Bentonville) - $12 ($10 for members), youth FREE, 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 2 p.m.
- Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnation at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree and Phillip Cannon at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brian Martin, 96 Miles Band, Becky Adams at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Maddy O'Neal at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
- Dana Louise, Noah Richmond at Backwood Rags (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- L.A. Guns at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $22 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.