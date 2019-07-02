© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Midyear Economic Check-In With Mervin Jebaraj

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published July 2, 2019 at 2:34 PM CDT
mjebara.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas

Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, speaks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics. Their conversation touches on student debt, medical debt and more.  

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content