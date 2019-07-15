© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

More Arkansas Dentists Take to the Road

KUAF | By David Monteith
Published July 15, 2019 at 2:50 PM CDT
june_2019_ach_van_exterior.jpg
David Monteith
/
Arkansas Public Media
One of four mobile dental vans operated by Arkansas Children's Hospital sits outside a community clinic in south Little Rock.

More dentists in Arkansas are going on the road and mobile dentistry is practiced in different ways with various missions. This report is part of a year-long statewide series on oral health produced by Arkansas Public Media, supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.

David Monteith
David Monteith is a reporter for KUAR news.
