Delta Dental
-
As more Arkansans go without dental health insurance, there is a need for more free dental services. David Monteith with Arkansas Public Media reports on…
-
The use of electronic smoking devices is the subject of intense scientific investigation after being linked to a rash of lung injuries across the U.S.…
-
Many elderly Americans have a hard time sticking to routine oral healthcare due to chronic illness, disability or insitutional living. Lapses in care can…
-
The quest for a perfect snow-white smile has created an esthetic dental and commercial products industry. Jacqueline Froelich with Arkansas Public Media…
-
Telehealth technologies have the potential to improve oral health in Arkansas. Teledentistry, which involves remote examination, diagnosis and treatment,…
-
A new Delta Dental grant funding program called SMILES:POSSIBLE is seeking applications for projects that align with Arkansas Healthy People 2020…
-
Anthropologists who study prehistoric human teeth are unearthing certain links to present day oral health. Daniel Caruth, with Arkansas Public Media,…
-
More dentists in Arkansas are going on the road and mobile dentistry is practiced in different ways with various missions. This report is part of a…