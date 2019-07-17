Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Independent Bookstore Celebrates 20 Years in NWA
Published July 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Once Upon a Time Books
Books stacked nearly to the ceiling of a Tontitown warehouse will be sold online to customers around the world.
Once Upon a Time Books began as an online business in 1999. Today, the family-owned business has a retail store in Tontitown in addition to selling books online. A celebration of its 20th anniversary will be held July 19 through 20.
