Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Space Celebrates Moon Landing Anniversary

Published July 18, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the lunar surface.

Apollo 11 took U.S. astronauts to the moon 50 years ago. NWA Space is marking the occasion with a party July 20 on the Bentonville Square. Guests can view the moon through telescopes and listen to audio logs from the historic event.  

