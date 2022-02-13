Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Scratching the Surface
NASA is sending a pair of objects to Venus. Our Pluto Manager, Dr. Caitlin Ahrens explains the objectives.
For the past three years, KUAF's Pluto Manager has unveiled the mysteries and wonders of our Solar System each Friday during Science Friday at 2:04pm on…
Are there dunes on Venus? Today Pluto Manager Caitlin Ahrens explores the mysterious world of the dunes of Venus.
What if the dark side of the moon was one big shady beach? What if moons are the secret to discovering extraterrestrial life? On this installment of…
Houston, we have a visitor. On this installment of Scratching the Surface, the Pluto Manager talks about the interstellar comet, Borisov, and its journey…
Caitlin Ahrens talks about Elysium Planitia, the second largest volcanic region on Mars. In November 2018, Nasa's InSight mission landed in Elysium…
Caitlin Ahrens talks about a compound foreign to Earth, that so far we've only discovered on Saturn's largest moon, Titan.
What if a black hole somehow made it's way through our Solar System? The Pluto Manager details the possible effects during today's Scratching the Surface.
Matt Damon made Martian farming look easy, but is it actually possible? On this installment of Scratching the Surface, Caitlin Ahrens talks about the…