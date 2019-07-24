Peacemaker, More Music Ahead This Weekend
There is an abundance of live music happening this weekend throughout the region.
Thursday, July 25
- Statehouse Electric, Whispering Willows, Trashcan Bandits at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Mary Heather and the Sinners at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jacob Bryant at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Ian Gilley at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 11 p.m.
- Friday, Jul. 26
- Ben Miller Band, deFrance at George's Majetic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf, Jon Shorter at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Chicken Nugget, Bonemagic, Okhotsk at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Candid at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- City Grey at Mothership (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Fractured Society at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Daniel Yates at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Why Don't We, Eben at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Justin Logan at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Hawk Moth Brewing (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- The Odds at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs and Kyle Young at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Space Pirate at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Recycled Funk, Escape Tones at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- 5th Annual Peacemaker Festival at Riverfront Ampitheater (Fort Smith) - 1-day passes are $35, 2-day passes are $60, Friday - 6 p.m., Saturday - 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jul. 27
- Hot Lix at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Ginsu Wives, Androids of Ex Lovers, Terminus, Combat Drug at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation at the door, 9 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Space Pirate, Rocket Coma at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Bill Dollar and Loose Change at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Royale at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, Chris Duarte at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $12.50 day of, 8 p.m.
- Charlie Hunter Trio at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, 7 p.m.
- Jumie Jonae at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Ausio at The Nines (Bentonville) - 10:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Rocking Pig Saloon (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- The Stylees at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Eureka Music Revival at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - FREE, 7 p.m.
- RECESS, EARF at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Jesse Dean, Mark Bilyeu at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 donation, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
- Paper Moon Shiners at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Eyehategod, Bones of the Earth, Cowards, Tel Anorah at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 7 p.m.
- Nordista Freeze at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.