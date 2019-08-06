© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 6, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT

On today’s show, ECHO Clinic in Eureka Springs cuts the ribbon on the first phase of ECHO Village, an affordable housing community for low-income residents. Plus, more about a Northwest Arkansas chapter of an organization that aims to bring together urban-dwelling outdoor enthusiasts. And, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas is celebrating the national organization’s centennial and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
