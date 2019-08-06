Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

On today’s show, ECHO Clinic in Eureka Springs cuts the ribbon on the first phase of ECHO Village, an affordable housing community for low-income residents. Plus, more about a Northwest Arkansas chapter of an organization that aims to bring together urban-dwelling outdoor enthusiasts. And, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas is celebrating the national organization’s centennial and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
