Wilson Springs Preserve to Open
1 of 6
A boardwalk across Wilson Springs flow protects Arkansas Darter habitat.
Jacqueline A Froelich
2 of 6
Lauren Embree and Marson Nance stand at the trailhead to the preserve.
Jacqueline Froelich
3 of 6
Mowed trails crisscross the Wilson Springs Preserve.
Jacqueline Froelich
4 of 6
Sun boxes fabricated by Craig Colorusso resonate chime-like sounds along the trail.
Jacqueline Froelich
5 of 6
Dead invasive Green Ash trees, as they weaken, will be felled and mulched, opening up the ancient prairie canopy.
Jacqueline Froelich
6 of 6
Marson Nance shows where a Green Ash tree trunk has been hacked with an ax and herbicides applied to kill the invasive trees.
Jacqueline Froelich
Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville will open to the public with a unique arts and nature festival titled Immerse Saturday Sept. 7. Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, the event will feature music, arts installations, demonstrations and interpretive walks.