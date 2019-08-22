© 2022 KUAF
Wilson Springs Preserve to Open

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 22, 2019 at 11:16 AM CDT
A boardwalk across Wilson Springs flow protects Arkansas Darter habitat.
Lauren Embree and Marson Nance stand at the trailhead to the preserve.
Mowed trails crisscross the Wilson Springs Preserve.
Sun boxes fabricated by Craig Colorusso resonate chime-like sounds along the trail.
Dead invasive Green Ash trees, as they weaken, will be felled and mulched, opening up the ancient prairie canopy.
Marson Nance shows where a Green Ash tree trunk has been hacked with an ax and herbicides applied to kill the invasive trees.
Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville will open to the public with a unique arts and nature festival titled Immerse Saturday Sept. 7. Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, the event will feature music, arts installations, demonstrations and interpretive walks.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
