Little Squirrel Preschool Opens on Historic Winslow Public School Campus

Vacated fifteen years ago under a mandated Arkansas public school consolidation, the Winslow public school campus now serves as a community center, with a new state-licensed preschool. Plans are also underway to open a K-6 public charter school on the site.
