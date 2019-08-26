© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Little Squirrel Preschool Opens on Historic Winslow Public School Campus

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 26, 2019 at 1:27 PM CDT
winslow_squirrels.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Pam Center and Rick Reed enjoy some shade inside Winslow Squirrels Preschool play yard, located out back of the historic Winslow public schoolhouse.

Vacated fifteen years ago under a mandated Arkansas public school consolidation, the Winslow public school campus now serves as a community center, with a new state-licensed preschool. Plans are also underway to open a K-6 public charter school on the site.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Winslow
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content