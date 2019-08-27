Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Political Football in Greenland
Published August 27, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT
During his discussion with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics, John Brummett, from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says a football game a few days ago might serve as a metaphor for the 2020 race for the White House.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
-
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss whether anyhting will change after…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss possible futures…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, reviews quarterly numbers released by Walmart this week, as well as the latest figures for…
-
Beto O'Rourke brought his campaign for the White House to Arkansas this weekend. He talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics,…
-
Our Sunday Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report migrates, this week only, to Monday. We learn about an ax-throwing league coming to Northwest…