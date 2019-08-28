No Festivals, But Still Plenty of Music
The Roots Fest may be over for 2019, but this weekend still offers a wide array of live music opportunities.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers, The Candid, Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- TryMore MOJO, Kadela at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Mike Dillon Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
- Out of the Blue at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Big Red Flag at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Smokey Folk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Sycamore at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale at Hawk Moth Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jurnie Jonae at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Han Duo at Growler USA (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Serrano-Torres at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dirtfoot at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Whitey Morgan at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25 adv, go up $5 day of, 8 p.m.
- Boom Kinetic at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Holy Smokes!, Bones of the Earth, Terminus at Old Town Grain and Feed (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Goose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 10 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- The Gebharts, Machine Bomber, RD and Open Container at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation, 9 p.m.
- Factory, Traveling Squirrels at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Hunkr Down at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Rascal Flatts at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Maud Crawford at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Earl & Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- New Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.
- Joe Dillstrom at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Eric Matthews & Friends at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- HotLix at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Brad James Band at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Ozark Folkways, IWinslow) - $10 donation, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 1
- The Irie Lions, Jon Worthy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.