Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Raises Minimum Smoking Age
Published August 30, 2019 at 11:15 AM CDT
Arkansas is one of 18 states that has passed legislation to raise the minimum smoking age. Beginning Sept. 1, Arkansas will gradually raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.
-
If Gov. Jerry Brown signs the bill, California will become the second state, after Hawaii, to raise the age limit for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
-
Thanks to a court order, commercials and print ads touting the negative effects of smoking — and paid for by three major tobacco companies — begin running on Sunday.
-
Arkansas’s health groups are reacting to corrective statements the tobacco industry began airing on network TV in late November with some optimism that...
-
The American Lung Association released its annual State of Tobacco report for all 50 states Wednesday. Arkansas received an F in four out of five...
-
Citing an "unprecedented spike" in teens vaping, Sen. Mitch McConnell said the bill would raise the minimum age for people to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. Tobacco companies back the proposal.