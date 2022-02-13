Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Health
-
February is American Heart Month. We hear from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute about the causes of heart disease and steps to prevent risk factors.
-
One third of people report a spike in mental health problems around the holidays, says Sacha McBain with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.…
-
The Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated for the flu this fall to avoid an outbreak and potential strain on the state's…
-
Arkasnas ranks 48th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations - around 35 percent - and rural populations continue to have disproportionately lower rates.…
-
A team of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences lead by Distinguished Geriatrics Professor Sue Griffin are developing a drug, based on their…
-
Thousands of Americans receive organ transplants each year while tens of thousands of others are on a waiting list for one. We speak with Jim Gleason, who…
-
After 20 years, Kathy Grisham has left her post as Chief Executive Officer of Community Clinic NWA. Judd Semingson, associate medical director, has been…
-
After the Trump Administration rolled out its HIV initiative "A Plan for America" last February, Arkansas was awarded nearly $200,000 to increase public…
-
Arkansas is one of 18 states that has passed legislation to raise the minimum smoking age. Beginning Sept. 1, Arkansas will gradually raise the minimum…
-
Mercy Northwest Arkansas' new multispecialty facility is almost ready to start accepting patients. The $47 million clinic will offer primary and specialty…