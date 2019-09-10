Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Notorious and Honorable RBG Visits Arkansas
Published September 10, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics and John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discuss a recent visit to Arkansas by a Supreme Court Justice and what might be next for the Arkansas House of Representatives.
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss possible futures…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, reviews quarterly numbers released by Walmart this week, as well as the latest figures for…
-
Beto O'Rourke brought his campaign for the White House to Arkansas this weekend. He talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics,…
-
During his discussion with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics, John Brummett, from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says a football game a few days…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses the latest economic numbers for the Fort Smith metro and a meeting later this month about…