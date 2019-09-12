Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
What is Country Music?
Published September 12, 2019 at 1:50 PM CDT
This week's KUAF Vinyl Hour explores the definition of country music. Leigh Wood gives us a preview of the show that airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3 and Sundays at 5 p.m. on KUAF 3.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster is no stranger to Northwest Arkansas or to music, even though his first solo album might state otherwise. His latest album,…
-
The Blue Man Group is getting the company's next national show ready at Walton Arts Center.
-
This week, The House of Songs is hosting six singer-songwriters at its Bentonville location. Elles Bailey, Dylan Earl, Jonathan Terrell, Judy Blank,…
-
Earlier this year, the band White Mansion joined us at the Fayetteville Public Television studio. The band will bring its big sound to Smoke and Barrel…
-
The next seven days offer an abundance of opportunities to see live music throughout the region.Wednesday, Sept. 11Blue Man Group at Walton Arts Center…