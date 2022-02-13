Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The KUAF Vinyl Hour
This week's KUAF Vinyl Hour (Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3 and Sundays at 5 p.m. on KUAF 3) is pretty basic. One great record collection and a few songs…
This week's KUAF Vinyl Hour explores the definition of country music. Leigh Wood gives us a preview of the show that airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3 and…
Leigh Wood, host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour at 5 p.m. Saturdays on 91.3, gives us a preview of this week's show. It will feature a wide range of music…
Leigh Wood, host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3, gives us a preview of this week's show. It will feature plenty of music to bring out…
Leigh Wood, membership director of KUAF and host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour, Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3, returns. We give away a night out on the station to…
Leigh Wood, host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour Saturdays at 5 p.m. on 91.3, tells us this week's show features some soothing songs, some songs to get you moving,…
Leigh Wood, host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour Saturday evenings at 5 on 91.3, returns to give us a preview of this week's show, which will feature selections of…
Leigh Wood, host of the KUAF Vinyl Hour at 5 p.m. Saturdays on 91.3, tells us that this week's show is a little different. The entire hour features music…
We get a preview of the next KUAF Vinyl Hour, which airs at 5 p.m. Saturdays on 91.3. Leigh Wood, host of the Vinyl Hour, says this week's show will…
This week's KUAF Vinyl Hour, at 5 p.m. Saturday on 91.3, will place a focus on poet Frank Stanford and some of the music he owned.