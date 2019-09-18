37th Annual Winfest Held This Weekend
The next week offers musical variety that includes punk rock, the return of a fall music festival staple, "Western Killbilly" and medieval music.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Corey Smith at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25, 7 p.m.
- A Tribute to Daniel Johnston at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Lyrique Quintette at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- The Lowest Pair at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
- Minnesota, Pigeon Hole at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Dirty Fuss, Drawing Blanks, The Salesman, Tiny Towns at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society Jazz Jam at U.S. Pizza (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- William Pierce at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Brother and the Hays, Jesse Dean at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 6:30 p.m.
- Tim Nowell at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Uncle Kracker at Cherokee Casino (West Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
- New Year's Day, DED at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $15, go up $5 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- John Jorgenson at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - 7: 30 p.m.
- Corey Smith at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv, $20 day of, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
- Terra Nova Kings at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Formants, Thrushhh at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Route 358 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute Trio at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- The Salesman, Drawing Blanks, Dirty Blu at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chris Harp at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- The New West, Factory, Exit101 at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $8, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- A Tribute to Elton John at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- 37th Annual Winfest at Winslow Baseball Park (Winslow) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 12 p.m.
- Little Buffalo River Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Chads, The Wirms, The Hussy at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation, 9 p.m.
- Honey Collective at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Lead Pipe Conservatory Band at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Saddle of Southern Darkness at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Party Line Band at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Buckcherry, Blacktop Mojo at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $26, 8 p.m.
- Led Zeppelin Tribute Show at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- Shelter Jam at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
- Golden Pelicans, The Phlegms, The Wirms, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation, 9 p.m.
- Manouche Jam at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Stary Olsa at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.