© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Small Communities Focus of Beaver Watershed Alliance Symposium

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT
beaver_watershed_alliance_logo.jpg

“Thoughtful Watershed Development: Retaining the Character of Small Communities” is the theme of the annual Beaver Watershed Alliance symposium on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elkins Community Building. The event, which includes lunch, is free. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Beaver Watershed Alliance
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content